Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 3,450 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,844,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $193,378,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $198.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

