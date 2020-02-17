Customers Bancorp (CUBI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2020 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

2/4/2020 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Customers Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Customers Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

1/4/2020 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. 110,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Get Customers Bancorp Inc alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.