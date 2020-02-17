Datum (DAT) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Datum has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $40,522.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

