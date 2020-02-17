DAV Coin (DAV) Price Down 0.7% This Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $32.15 and $20.33. DAV Coin has a market cap of $145,942.00 and approximately $821,983.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00753837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00069395 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006216 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007160 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

