Devery Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Devery token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market cap of $278,079.00 and approximately $650.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

About Devery

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

