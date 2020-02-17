Diamond Platform Token Price Hits $8.93 on Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $39,465.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00092353 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00493431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.90 or 0.06308809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00067619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

DPT is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,411 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.