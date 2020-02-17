DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $131.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

