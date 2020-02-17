DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $34,696.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

