Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $283.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019145 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003899 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004955 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.