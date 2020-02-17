Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.62 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and $20,478.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.