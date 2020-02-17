Dropil (DROP) One Day Volume Hits $212,668.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. Dropil has a market cap of $3.76 million and $212,668.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dropil has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026685 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007383 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004338 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,763,494,883 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.