Dusk Network Trading Down 3.8% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $9.50 million and $806,686.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00493431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.90 or 0.06308809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00067619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010398 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,531,817 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

