Elrond (ERD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.36 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. Elrond has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.47 or 0.03159323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00242923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00155288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

