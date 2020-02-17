Empiric Student Property PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) declared a dividend on Monday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.34). 1,140,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.41. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £90,720 ($119,337.02).

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

