Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is Comerica Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,089,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 1.9% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.76% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $256,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

