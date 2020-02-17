Everex Reaches Market Cap of $7.40 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Everex has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $1.45 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Tidex, OKEx, BX Thailand, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

