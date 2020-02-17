EXACT Sciences (EXAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS):

2/15/2020 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/12/2020 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Exact Science has been outperforming its industry. The company has demonstrated strength across its entire business, driven by impressive performances with its Cologuard business. It is also progressing well in terms of its three priorities in 2019. We are currently looking forward to Exact Science’s recently-closed merger with advanced molecular diagnostics company Genomic Health. The company exhibited an impressive performance with better-than-expected earnings results in the third quarter of 2019. On the flip side, escalating expenses are putting pressure on operating margin. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist as major downsides.”

1/10/2020 – EXACT Sciences is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – EXACT Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,212. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 65.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

