Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,929 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.08% of Facebook worth $481,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $610.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

