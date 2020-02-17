Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $109,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

