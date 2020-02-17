Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $5,356.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Upbit. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 268,069,800 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

