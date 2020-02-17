Fetch (FET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00481250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.06305443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00067955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028130 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005280 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.