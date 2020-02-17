First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 816.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.26% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 743,893 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 294,359 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

