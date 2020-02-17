FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $6,296.00 and approximately $39,613.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041479 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00450264 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012486 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

