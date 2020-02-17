General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $12.83 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.