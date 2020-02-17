GINcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,551.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 38% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $98,903.00 and approximately $1,551.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,671.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.68 or 0.02736387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.37 or 0.04170337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00753019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00846029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00098612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010165 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00654924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

