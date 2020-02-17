Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Glennon Small Companies has a 1 year low of A$0.78 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.83.

About Glennon Small Companies

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

