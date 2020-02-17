HarmonyCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $101.00 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 46.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. HarmonyCoin has a market capitalization of $154.00 and $101.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

