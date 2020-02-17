HBZ coin Market Capitalization Tops $732,285.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $732,285.00 and approximately $37,182.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Exmo, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

