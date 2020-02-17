HCR Wealth Advisors Has $26.69 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 300,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,958,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 240,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

