HCR Wealth Advisors Has $5.24 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

