HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $36,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $200.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $200.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.