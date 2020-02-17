HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $35.30 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,295,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 8.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

