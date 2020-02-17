HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

