HOQU (HQX) Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $456,844.00 and $389,203.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

