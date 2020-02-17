Humaniq Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox and Hotbit. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $84,202.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

