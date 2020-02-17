IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of IBM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in IBM by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,804,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,998,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in IBM by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

