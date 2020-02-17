ImageCoin Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,220,541 coins and its circulating supply is 17,220,543 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

