Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,003 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $87.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Citigroup upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

