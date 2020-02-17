Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 131,044 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $61.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

