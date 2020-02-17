Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 685 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

