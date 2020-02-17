Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 41,852 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

