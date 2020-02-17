Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $380.40 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

