Independent Advisor Alliance Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,375,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

