Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.85 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

