Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.68 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $340.49 on Monday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.33 and its 200 day moving average is $349.11. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.