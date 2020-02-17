Independent Advisor Alliance Has $9.19 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $217.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average of $206.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $177.01 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

