Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $6.39 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.47% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.