Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $6.80 Million in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 2.71% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,541,000.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

