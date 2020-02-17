Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,643,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,837,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $94.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

