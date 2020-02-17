Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $53.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.